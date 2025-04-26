Pahalgam terror attack: Houses of 5 terrorists demolished by security forces

Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, security forces have launched a serious crackdown on terrorists in the valley. 26 Hindus were killed in the terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists. On Saturday, April 26, the Jammu and Kashmir administration demolished the houses of 5 terrorists in the Kashmir valley.

#BreakingNews : The house of LeT militant Shahid Ahmad, Kuty resident of #Chotipora #Shopian active since 2022 , was destroyed in a blast in Chotipora area of Shopian. pic.twitter.com/DT79ZJ7vxb — The Lal Chowk Journal (@LalChowkJournal) April 26, 2025

The law enforcement authorities razed the homes of three terrorists on Friday night, one each in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama using bulldozers. The house of another terrorist Shahid Ahmed Kuttey was demolished in an explosion. Houses of two other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were also demolished on Friday.

India has reacted strongly to the terror attack on its soil, and has put a freeze on the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan among other measures, including cancelling the visas of Pakistanis in India.

There has been a major crackdown on terrorists as well in Kashmir.

Noticing India’s strong response, The Resistance Front, the terror organisation that claimed responsibility for the terror attack, swiftly made a U-turn after just 3 days and said they have nothing to do with the attack.