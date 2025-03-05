Pakistan hands over terrorist Md Sharifullah to USA, mastermind of bombing during Afghanistan evacuation that killed 13 American personnel

During his address to the Congress on Tuesday, March 4, US President Donald Trump informed that Pakistan has handed over ISIS terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah, the mastermind of the Kabul Airport bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021 where 13 US military personnel lost their lives.

"I want to thank the govt of Pakistan…" US President Donald Trump thanks Islamabad for extraditing abbey gate bombing mastermind Md Sharifullah in which 13 US military personnel died during Afghan evacuation in 2021.



Calling the bombing one of the most embarrassing moments in the history of the USA, Trump informed that the mastermind, Mohammad Sharifullah, is currently on his way to USA to face the ‘swift sword of justice’. He thanked the government of Pakistan for arresting and handling over the terrorist to USA.

Trump stated that the evacuation from Afghanistan was done in a very bad manner (under the Biden administration), and it should never have happened that way.

ISKP had claimed responsibility for the Kabul Airport bombing in August 2021. Over 170 persons, including 13 US military personnel, were killed in the terrorist attack that happened during. themayhem and chaos of US forces evacuating Afghanistan, 20 years after landing there.