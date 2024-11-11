Pakistan may pull out of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy if the country loses its hosting rights due to India’s refusal to travel across the border for the tournament, a report published in Dawn said. Quoting official sources, the report indicated that the Pakistan Cricket Board may be directed by its government to halt participation against India in any ICC or Asian Cricket Council events until the issues between the two countries are resolved.

Following confirmation from a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson that they had “received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” the matter has been referred to the Government of Pakistan for direction and guidance.

With PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi dismissing the option of a “hybrid model” — where India would play its matches at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament occurs in Pakistan — the International Cricket Council (ICC) might consider relocating the entire tournament to a different host country.

In such a scenario, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been advised by its government to consider withdrawal from the tournament if it is stripped of its hosting rights following India’s refusal to travel.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place next year. The BCCI cited security concerns as its reason for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the BCCI also expressed its desire to organise all India’s matches in a neutral venue, preferably Dubai.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in a hybrid format after India declined to travel there, with the Indian team playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.