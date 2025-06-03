Pakistan politician defends mastermind of Pahalgam terror attack, had earlier shared stage with the Lashkar terrorist

Speaker of the provincial assembly in Punjab, Pakistan, and a leader of the ruling PML(N) party, Malik Ahmad Khan, has openly come out in support of Saifullah Kasuri, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack. Malik Ahmad Khan had earlier shared a stage with Saifullah during an anti-India rally on May 28 this year.

Saifullah Kasuri is a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and has been named as one of the key persons behind the horrific Pahalgam attack.

Defending the dreaded terrorist, the Pakistani politician said, Khan said, “India, without an investigation, has formed a perception that Saifullah is responsible for the terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian authorities got a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Saifullah within days of the Pahalgam terror attack, and there is no evidence to support their accusations.”

Terrorists in Pakistan have always received political patronage and the establishment has always nurtured terrorist organisations, however, after Operation Sindoor, they have started shamelessly acknowledging it in public.