Pakistani drones spotted over Amritsar, Pathankot, and Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba region

Two days after Pakistan pleaded to end hostilities with India, continued drone incursions from Pakistan into Indian territory have been reported. As per reports, swarms of Pakistani drones were seen in Amritsar, Pathankot, and Sambha on Monday (May 12), which were engaged by Indian air defense systems.

The ceasefire followed intense cross-border hostilities, including missile and drone exchanges, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage to Pakistan. Indian military officials have warned Pakistan against violating the ceasefire, emphasizing that any further infractions would prompt a strong response.

Indian forces in action against Pakistani Drones in Samba, J&K. No need to worry. This is psychological warfare by Pakistan. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 12, 2025

Despite the ceasefire, Indian authorities have reported multiple drone intrusions from Pakistan. On May 11, drones were detected over Barmer and Jaisalmer districts in Rajasthan, prompting Indian forces to shoot down several of them. Similar incidents have been reported in Punjab, with the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepting numerous drones over the past year.

These drone activities are part of a broader pattern of cross-border tensions. India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to military operations such as “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted Pakistani military infrastructure.

While diplomatic efforts continue, including delayed talks between military officials of both nations, the situation remains volatile. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India has only “paused” military action and will retaliate if further terrorist attacks occur.