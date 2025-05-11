

“This is not an era of war, but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy.” With these carefully chosen words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to his “good friend” Vladimir Putin and to Ukraine amidst escalating global tensions.

But back home, India was navigating a far more immediate and volatile crisis: the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were brutally killed. The attackers left behind a chilling message—“Modi ko batana” (Tell Modi).

India’s response came swiftly and decisively. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian state launched surgical strikes in retaliation, signalling that its threshold for terrorism had once again been crossed.

But even as Indian forces executed calibrated military action, a new development shifted the narrative: US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire.

What followed was a series of posts from Trump in which he portrayed himself not merely as a mediator, but as a commanding figure in South Asian affairs—boasting of having brought India, Pakistan, and even China to the negotiating table.

It was messaging intended not just for domestic consumption, but for global optics. The underlying message was unmistakable: America is back, and the world is under new management.

From a geopolitical standpoint, this projection of power is not unprecedented. Those who observe global currents closely would recall that Trump had already begun targeting the Global South even before retaking office for a second term.

Trade barriers were raised, tariffs imposed, and economic pressure points activated—ostensibly to assert American leverage over emerging economies seeking greater autonomy. Donald Trump’s entire election campaign revolved around the promise of MAGA—Make America Great Again.

I’ve said it before: in America, only the faces in power change, but the forces that actually run the country remain the same—powerful entities that are determined to ensure that the United States continues to be the boss of the globe, no matter what.

It is also noteworthy that US Senator JD Vance (VP JD Vance) was in India around the time of the Pahalgam attack. While his visit included cultural overtures—such as trips to Hindu temples—it coincided curiously with a terror strike bold enough to challenge India’s internal security architecture. The timing is suspicious, to say the least.

One cannot help but remember that during the last major India-China face-off in Galwan Valley, Trump was also in office. Now, as India and Pakistan lock horns again, Trump is once more the U.S. President. Coincidence? Perhaps. Pattern? Likely.

There appears to be a consistent undercurrent: efforts by external actors to prevent strategic stability between India and its regional neighbours. This is especially true as India, Russia, and China have grown increasingly vocal in challenging Western dominance—most notably through de-dollarisation efforts and alternative trade mechanisms.

The timing of the ceasefire—just as India seemed poised to assert itself militarily—coincides with an unexpected thaw between the US and China, following months of intensified tariff warfare.

Then came Trump’s “peacemaking.” His attempt to position himself as a mediator between India and Pakistan was not only tone-deaf but strategically flawed. In dragging Kashmir back into the equation and equating New Delhi with Islamabad, Trump committed a cardinal error.

Kashmir is not a mere territorial dispute—it is a 1,400-year-old civilisational faultline that defies simplistic Western frameworks. The conflict is not one of border demarcations but of clashing worldviews—one rooted in Indic pluralism, the other in geopolitical opportunism.

Trump’s failure to grasp this depth—and his penchant for transactional diplomacy—results in narratives that place India and Pakistan on the same moral plane. This is not just insulting to India’s sovereignty; it undermines the very idea of India as a democratic bulwark in a region riddled with instability.

Which brings us to the core question: Was the ceasefire a strategic error or a calculated pause?

The backlash from Indian nationalists has been sharp and emotional. Many who had rallied behind Operation Sindoor now feel blindsided.

Albeit, not all criticism is created equal. While most are rooted in patriotic concern, some appears orchestrated—especially from quarters known to echo Western intelligence interests.

Notably, several voices that had loudly WIRED and cheered India’s military action began, almost overnight, to demand PM Modi’s resignation following the ceasefire announcement.

Why the Ceasefire Is a Win-Win for India—Despite the Outrage

Now comes the real question: how and why is this ceasefire a win-win situation for India?

When it comes to matters of sovereignty and diplomacy, India consistently holds itself accountable to global norms—a stark contrast to Pakistan, which has mastered the art of playing the victim while conveniently blaming its terrorist provocations on proxies like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Yes, Pakistan may have sharpened its skills in shaping social media narratives, but in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, it is India that has scored clear victories across multiple strategic fronts:

In a deadly and precisely executed surgical strike, India eliminated ten close associates and family members of Masood Azhar , sending an unmistakable message of deterrence.

, sending an unmistakable message of deterrence. The Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted high-value sectors —not only operational strongholds but also symbolically important safe havens used by Pakistani terror networks.

—not only operational strongholds but also symbolically important safe havens used by Pakistani terror networks. Key Pakistani airbases in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Jacobabad, and Hyderabad (Sindh) were effectively neutralised—demonstrating India’s tactical depth, combat readiness, and technological superiority.

in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Jacobabad, and Hyderabad (Sindh) were effectively neutralised—demonstrating India’s tactical depth, combat readiness, and technological superiority. While defence systems like Israel’s Iron Dome often grab headlines, India has quietly developed and deployed its own formidable missile defence capabilities, including:

Barak-8 (jointly developed with Israel), Akash Air Defence System, S-400 Triumf (procured from Russia), and DRDO-developed QRSAM systems.

These systems were actively engaged during the retaliatory phase, reinforcing India’s preparedness for any escalation.

India has demonstrated not just military might but a comprehensive national security architecture that is constantly evolving to meet the challenges of asymmetric warfare.

Let us be clear: Pakistan, islam, and terrorism are no longer separable. The ideological infrastructure that fuels radical extremism is state-supported, making this a generational challenge for India and the world. Isolating and dismantling global sleeper cells linked to Pakistan will require sustained effort, strategic patience, and covert precision.

India has made it abundantly clear to the global community: we possess not only the resolve to retaliate, but the ability to dismantle Pakistan’s terror machinery entirely. And if pushed further, India is capable of extending tactical support to Baloch rebels—a card that would strike at the heart of Pakistan’s internal fault lines.

Indian intelligence and covert agencies are active—working silently, without public briefings or bravado. But their impact will be felt across borders.

While India abides by the ceasefire protocol, its strategic assets—including ‘unknown gunmen’—must remain operational, ready to shape shadow operations. India must also leverage sympathetic international media outlets—such as The Guardian—to reveal how India’s enemies are being neutralised in ways that conventional diplomacy cannot publicly endorse.

In a powerful turn of events, hours after this article was drafted, the IAF announced that Operation Sindoor is not over. This isn’t mere rhetoric—it’s the statement of a nation with a mission, a country that has evolved significantly over the past decade.



And just as I was about to finish this article, a few significant developments have emerged, raising eyebrows among strategic observers:

First, the landing of the US Department of Energy’s nuclear emergency support aircraft (B350 AMS) in Pakistan has sparked intense speculation. Many are questioning whether the Indian side may have, intentionally or otherwise, struck sensitive nuclear facilities in Pakistan during #OperationSindoor. The presence of a US nuclear emergency response team suggests that a potential leak or critical breach may have occurred—something the so-called “mediator country” may now be investigating quietly behind the scenes.

Second, highly placed sources are indicating that India has communicated a firm and unambiguous message to the international community:

“Our position on Kashmir is crystal clear. There is only one issue left: the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to discuss. If Pakistan wishes to talk about handing over terrorists, we’re open to that. But we have no interest in entertaining any other topics. And let it be clear—we do not want any mediation. We do not need anyone to mediate.”



So, the question raised by Donald Trump, which I addressed earlier in this article, has now been answered—and answered diplomatically, yet firmly, on the very same day. The message to the world is unambiguous: America is not the boss of India.

It is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has carved out a global identity. Even during the Pahalgam attack, most global powers—with the notable exception of Turkey, which India was assisting under Operation Dost—stood firmly by India’s right to retaliate. Many explicitly endorsed India’s right to act with full force against Pakistani terror groups. This level of global consensus in India’s favour is unprecedented.

This is the new India: a nation that no longer prioritises appeasing Western powers, Cold War-era patrons like the USSR, or a certain dynastic elite in Indian politics. It is an India that is finally aligning with its own strategic interests, an India that seeks to stand, rise, and shine on its own merit.

This is not Indira Gandhi’s India, where poets, intellectuals, and even Prime Ministers were often entangled in KGB-facilitated honey traps, and foreign policy was dictated by Cold War allegiance. Those who long for that era must also remember its costs—compromised sovereignty and strategic dependence.

Modi’s India is not known for passivity. This government has repeatedly shown its capacity for surgical precision, diplomatic agility, and long-term strategic vision. When necessary, it has chosen timing over theatre, and quiet execution over loud declarations.

The ceasefire, then, is not capitulation—it’s strategic calibration. A pause, perhaps. But not the end.