Pakistani Pilot caught alive as India brings down 4 Pakistani Jets, 2 F-16s and 2 JF-17s

On Thursday, May 8, Pakistan launched a major offensive all along the Indian Western Border using its fighter Jets, Missiles, and drones. However, Indian Air Defence Systems proved too much to handle for Pakistan as India knocked down their missiles, drones and 4 fighter jets.

2 US supplied F-16s and 2 Chinese JF-17 were brought down by Indian Air Defence Systems led by S-400.

Now reports have emerged that one of the Pakistani pilots has been caught alive by Indian forces. As Pakistan kept suffering losses through the night, Pakistan Army tried to distance itself from the attack with DG ISPR saying they haven’t launched any attack.

Now, with the capture of a Pakistani Pilot, it will be difficult for Pakistan Army to deny they launched the attack. However, you can never say never when it comes to Pakistan and shameless lying.