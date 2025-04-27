Former Pakistani Minister, who endorsed INDI Alliance, uses tweet by Congress to downplay Pahalgam terror attack and peddle conspiracy theories

On Saturday (26th April), former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry used a tweet posted by ‘Kerala Congress’ to downplay the Pahalgam terror attack and peddle conspiracy theories.

Chaudhry, who served as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting during the PTI regime, claimed that a BJP nexus was involved in Pahalgam and cast aspersions about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Pakistani politician additionally mocked the Hindu epic of Mahabharata, based on insinuations made by the Kerala Congress.

Screengrab of the tweet by Fawad Chaudhry

The notorious Congress party handle had claimed, “Pahalgam is nearly 200km from Line of Control. It is not a border village so that someone could sneak in, do their thing and go back. How did four terrorists carrying big guns come in 200 km inside, shot nearly 50 people and go back unscathed? If terrorists can walk in and shoot and go back without the risk of being captured or killed, how safe are our cities?”

The tweet provided a window of opportunity for Fawad Chaudhry to downplay the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Pahalgam tragedy.

The former Pakistani Minister had on multiple occasions endorsed the Congress-led INDI Alliance.