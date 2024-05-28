A day after PM Modi stressed that the issue of Foreign interference is a matter of serious investigation, Pakistan’s Former Minister Fawad Chaudhry has reiterated his support to India’s opposition in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Notably, on Tuesday (28th May), Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry said that every Pakistani wants PM Modi to be defeated in the ongoing elections in India.

Fawad Chaudhry also gave his best wishes to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee and stressed that PM Modi should be defeated to restore India-Pakistan ties.

Speaking with the news agency IANS, Fawad Chaudhry peddled the anti-Muslim trope to peddle the false propaganda of Muslims and minorities being persecuted and oppressed in India. He said that Muslims in Kashmir and India are being oppressed by extremist ideology which makes it important to defeat PM Modi.

IANS Exclusive



"…The benefit of the Indian voter lies in having a good relationship with Pakistan. India should move ahead as a progressive country, and that is why Narendra Modi and his extreme ideology need to be defeated. Whoever defeats him, whether it's Rahul Ji, Kejriwal… pic.twitter.com/94HI0xUTTH — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2024

Extending wishes to the I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders, Chaudhry said, “…The benefit of the Indian voter lies in having a good relationship with Pakistan. India should move ahead as a progressive country, and that is why Narendra Modi and his extreme ideology need to be defeated. Whoever defeats him, whether it is Rahul Ji, Kejriwal Ji, or Mamata Banerjee, best wishes to them.”

Fawad Chaudhry further claimed, “Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to be defeated. India-Pakistan ties can be restored only when extremism comes down both in India and Pakistan. Pakistanis don’t have animosity towards India.”

Earlier, Chaudhry had posted tweets in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. On 1st May, he supported senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he reposted a video of the Gandhi scion’s polemics against the Modi government. In a tweet promoting Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry tweeted, “Rahul on fire…”.

Apart from Pakistanis voicing support for the opposition bloc, several I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders have also courted controversy and faced massive criticism for making pro-Pakistan remarks. Incidentally, on 25th May, Congress candidate from Jalandhar and Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that if Congress comes to power at the Centre, they will open the India-Pakistan border. The development came days after he received a warning from the Election Commission of India for his objectionable remarks where he called the Poonch terror attack a “stuntbaazi”, giving clean chit to Pakistan sponsored terrorists involved in terror attacks.

Amidst the opposition and Pakistan’s remarks in support of each other, PM Modi had recently slammed the Opposition for their support to Pakistan.

On 24th May, PM Modi, while addressing rallies in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and charged it with “speaking the language of Pakistan”. He asserted that Congress will start sending messages of friendship with Pakistan which has been notorious for sponsoring terrorism against India. PM Modi added that several Congress leaders have been making the atmosphere for the same.

Slamming the I.N.D.I. Alliance and its strategy concerning National Security, PM Modi said, “These I.N.D.I. Alliance people are a great danger to the security of the country. They are talking about reintroducing Article 370 in Kashmir. They want terrorism back in Kashmir. They want to hand over Kashmir to separatists again. They will send messages of friendship to Pakistan again. They will send roses to Pakistan. Pakistan will carry out bomb blasts.”

PM Modi added, “There will be terrorist attacks on the country. Congress will say, we have to talk no matter what. For this, Congress has already started creating an atmosphere. Their leaders are saying, Pakistan has an atomic bomb. Their people are saying, we’ll have to live in fear of Pakistan. These I.N.D.I. Alliance people are speaking Pakistan’s language.”

Responding to Pakistan’s support to the I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “The interesting thing is that Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying. You must have heard that now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make ‘Shehzada’ (Rahul Gandhi) prime minister. You must have seen it yesterday. We already know that Congress likes Pakistan. The alliance between the two has been completely exposed.”