Last month, it was widely reported in media that China has fast-tracked delivery of its J-35A jets to Pakistan. Some reports had claimed that Pakistan will receive the first batch of stealth fighters by August this year. However, Pakistani defence minister has dismissed those reports, calling them media speculation.

In an interview with Arab News few days ago, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed reports that his country will receive J-35A fighters in 2026. He said that the reports are only good for Chinese sales.

When asked about the same, he replied, “I think it’s only in the media, you know. It’s only in the media and it’s good for sales, Chinese defense sales.”

Pak Def Min Khawaja Asif denies the report of China delivering J-35A stealth Fighter Jets to Pakistan



Host : What about the J-35A fighter jets, are they going to be delivered by 2026 ?



Khawaja Asif: I think it's only in the media, you know… it's good for sales Chinese… pic.twitter.com/anwYVu32QX — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) June 26, 2025

After the India-Pakistan conflict last month, media is full with reports that China is fast-tracking delivery of J-35A jets to Pakistan. It was also claimed that Pakistan will be first customer for the jet and will get first batch of 40 jets soon.

However, recent reports indicate that Pakistan may not be first recipient, and it could be Egypt, Algeria, or Saudi Arabia.