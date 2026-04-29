In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, a pastor from Odisha was beaten by a group of villagers in Retavand village after a dispute over religious conversion claims turned violent. The incident, which has also surfaced in a viral video on social media, took place after villagers asked him to leave the area.

Tension builds over conversion claims

The pastor, a resident of the Nabarangpur region in Odisha, had been staying in the village with his family for nearly one and a half years. Villagers said he had been living there for some time and was trying to convert local people to Christianity. This became a major concern for many families in the village.

Two days before the incident, on Sunday, 26th April, a meeting was called in the village where a large number of residents gathered, including members of families who had already converted. During the meeting, villagers clearly told the pastor to leave the village along with his family.

Dispute turns violent

When the pastor refused to go, the situation quickly turned out of control. The argument between the two sides escalated. The pastor was beaten with kicks, punches, and even slippers, and his shirt was torn during the assault.

After receiving information about the incident, police and local administration officials rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

According to the police, the pastor has now assured villagers that he will leave the village soon. Authorities have stated that the situation is currently under control and no further unrest has been reported.