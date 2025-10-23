‘People will not forget Jungle Raj for 100 years’: PM Modi slams RJD, calls Bihar polls battle for a new era

PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in poll-bound Bihar, accusing it of plunging the state into a dark era of corruption, fear, and misrule that people would “never forget.”

Addressing BJP workers during the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, a booth-level workers’ meet, Modi said that the upcoming election is not merely a political contest but a decisive moment to script a new chapter in Bihar’s development story.

“This election is about writing a new chapter in the history of Bihar, and the youth will play a key role,” Modi declared, as he energised thousands of party workers gathered for the event.

In a pointed reference to the RJD’s previous tenure, Modi said that the people of Bihar have neither forgotten nor forgiven the “Jungle Raj” that once dominated the state, a period synonymous with rampant crime, nepotism, and stagnation. He reminded BJP workers that the scars of that misrule still shape public memory and serve as a warning of what could happen if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) returns to power.

“The people of Bihar will not forget for another hundred years the horrors of Jungle Raj, no matter how much the Opposition tries to hide their misdeeds,” he said, urging party workers to remind the younger generation of that period’s atrocities.

Calling on his cadre to connect intergenerationally, Modi said the elderly, who had witnessed the RJD’s rule firsthand, must educate the youth about how Bihar was once held hostage by fear and lawlessness.

Turning his focus toward the state’s youth, Modi said they are the architects of the “new Bihar” that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) envisions, a Bihar built on education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment rather than caste politics and corruption.

He emphasized that the NDA government has made consistent efforts to uplift young people by improving infrastructure, creating job opportunities, and promoting industrial growth. Through better connectivity, modern education reforms, and entrepreneurship initiatives, the BJP-led government, he said, has laid the groundwork for Bihar’s transformation.

“The NDA is committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Bihar’s youth. Our dialogue with them is not political—it is a partnership for the future,” Modi asserted.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja, Modi linked the festive season with the state’s electoral enthusiasm, saying Bihar was simultaneously celebrating the festival of democracy.

“To my young friends in Bihar, heartfelt greetings to you on Bhai Dooj. Today is also the auspicious day of Chitragupta Puja, when account books are worshipped. These days, the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ is also underway. The youth of Bihar are taking great advantage of the reduced GST on bikes and scooters,” he said with a smile.

He also acknowledged the cultural significance of the Chhath Puja preparations underway in Bihar, calling it a symbol of faith, resilience, and unity, qualities he said, the NDA government wants to embody in governance.

“Amid the festive fervour, preparations for the worship of Chhathi Maiya are in full swing. Along with all this, Bihar is celebrating the grand festival of democracy,” he added.

Reiterating his confidence in the people of Bihar, Modi said that the state had witnessed tangible change under the “double-engine” government of the BJP and its allies, a metaphor he frequently uses to describe the synergy between state and central governments led by the NDA.

From infrastructure projects to welfare schemes, he said Bihar has seen unprecedented progress due to cooperative governance between Patna and New Delhi. “The youth have seen how Bihar has changed in the last decade. Roads, railways, electricity, and digital connectivity have reached every corner. This is the power of a double-engine government,” he noted.

He also drew attention to welfare programs aimed at improving the lives of rural families, farmers, and women, crediting them for strengthening Bihar’s social fabric.

Without directly naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Modi took aim at the Opposition’s attempts to reinvent its image ahead of the polls, calling it a political masquerade.

“No matter how much the Opposition tries to whitewash their past, the people of Bihar have not forgotten who pushed the state into darkness. They may change slogans or alliances, but their intentions remain the same,” he said.

Modi accused the Mahagathbandhan of treating Bihar as a political laboratory for opportunism, where promises were made only to be forgotten once power was attained. “Those who destroyed Bihar now claim they will develop it. Those who mocked the poor now talk of welfare. This is hypocrisy at its peak,” he remarked.