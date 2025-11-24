In Pakistan’s Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two back-to-back suicide blasts took place on Monday morning, causing multiple deaths of security personnel and civilians.

As per reports, the heavily fortified Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar’s Bala Hisar was the target of the suicide blasts. The first blast occurred at the main entrance gate shortly after 10 a.m., followed minutes later by a second blast at the motorcycle parking stand inside the Frontier Corps premises.

#BREAKING: Major attack ongoing on Pakistani Forces at the FC HQs in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sound of two powerful explosions heard, while intense gunfire continues. Suicide bombing likely on the Pakistani forces. More details on casualties awaited inside Peshawar Cantt. pic.twitter.com/brTnfljY2V — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 24, 2025

Local media sources have reported that the attack may not be limited to suicide blasts alone, because sustained gunfire was heard for around twenty minutes, indicating that there were more militants involved and a breach and a confrontation must have taken place between the attackers and the security personnel at the facility.

“The FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding, and the area is being cordoned off”, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad was quoted by Dawn.

Hospitals in Peshawar have declared an emergency, with Lady Reading Hospital receiving several critically injured patients. No group has officially claimed responsibility as of yet, but security officials suspect involvement of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or its affiliates, as they are the most active outfit in the area, responsible for most recent attacks on the Pakistani government forces.

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region has seen a sharp rise in militancy and repeated attacks against Pakistani forces in recent years, due to the Pashtun rebels rising up against the Pakistani government, and Pakistan’s ongoing conflict with the Taliban along the contested and unstable Durand Line border.

There have been dozens of incidents of major and minor attacks carried out by TTP militants against Pakistani forces in 2025 alone.