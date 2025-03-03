PM Modi chairs 7th meeting of National Board of Wildlife in Gir, releases riverine dolphin estimate report

On World Wildlife Day, PM Modi chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board of Wildlife in Gir, Gujarat. in the meeting the first ever estimation report for riverine dolphins in India was released. The report stated that a total of 6327 riverine dolphins are present in Indian rivers.

PM Narendra Modi chaired the 7th meeting of National Board for Wildlife on 3rd March in Gir, Gujarat. PM released the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report in the country, which estimated a total of 6,327 dolphins. PM also laid the foundation stone of National Referral… pic.twitter.com/bmHn4zX0Ff — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

PM also laid the foundation stone of National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh and announced 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation to be conducted in 2025 and establishment of Centre of Excellence to deal with Human-wildlife conflict at SACON, Coimbatore.

During the meeting, PM also announced that Cheetah introduction will be expanded to Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni Grasslands in Gujarat. Strengthening wildlife conservation efforts, PM announces a new Project for Gharials and a National Great Indian Bustard Conservation Action Plan.