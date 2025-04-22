PM Modi cuts short his Saudi Arabia visit after terror attack in Pahalgam, set to return to India by Wednesday morning

PM Modi has cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and will be back in India in a few hours, news reports said.

The development comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where over 25 tourists were gunned down by terrorists. According to reports and eyewitness accounts, tourists were targeted after being confirmed as non-Muslims.

PM Modi opted out of the scheduled official dinner in the aftermath of the tragedy and chose to return to India ahead of schedule. Initially slated to return tomorrow night, he will now leave tonight and is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning, sources close to the government said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam and vowed that those responsible would not go unpunished. The attack was carried out by a group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. All necessary support is being extended to those affected. The perpetrators of this horrific act will face justice—they will not be spared. Their malicious intentions will fail. Our determination to combat terrorism remains firm and will only grow stronger,” PM Modi stated in a tweet.