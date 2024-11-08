‘Ek hai toh safe hain’: PM Modi reiterates the message of unity, slams Congress for peddling Pakistani agenda on Kashmir

On Friday (8th November), Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for unity to prevent the Congress from fulfilling its nefarious agenda. The development comes ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

While addressing a public meeting in Dhule, he emphasised, “Ek hai toh safe hai (We are safe as long as we are united).” The call for unity is reminiscent of the popular slogan ‘Batenge toh Katenge.’

During his speech, the Indian Prime Minister cautioned, “We need to stay united and foil the dangerous game being played by the Congress and continue to walk on the path of development (vikas).”

"Ek hai toh safe hai"



Safe till we are one, PM @narendramodi ji calls out for unity once again. Congress & the opposition is playing into the hands of the regime changers of the west. We need to stay united to defeat them and continue to progress on the path forward pic.twitter.com/1X2Uim2mlh — DrVinushaReddy(Modi ka Pariwar) (@vinushareddyb) November 8, 2024

Congress should drop their idea to separate Kashmir from India, I won't let it happen. No power can bring article 370 back in J&K – PM Modi's straight warning to INDI alliance ecosystem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZACrPJGop — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 8, 2024

“I want to tell the Congress to refrain from carrying on the agenda of Pakistan in India. Don’t speak the language of separatists on the issue of Kashmir,” PM Modi stated.

“Your ulterior motives won’t be successful. As long as the public keeps blessing Narendra Modi, the Congress party can’t do anything in Kashmir,” he added.

PM Modi further emphasised, “Only the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar will prevail. This is the decision of Modi. No force in the world can reverse the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.”