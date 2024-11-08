Friday, November 8, 2024

‘Ek hai toh safe hain’: PM Modi reiterates the message of unity, slams Congress for peddling Pakistani agenda on Kashmir

On Friday (8th November), Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for unity to prevent the Congress from fulfilling its nefarious agenda. The development comes ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

While addressing a public meeting in Dhule, he emphasised, “Ek hai toh safe hai (We are safe as long as we are united).” The call for unity is reminiscent of the popular slogan ‘Batenge toh Katenge.’

During his speech, the Indian Prime Minister cautioned, “We need to stay united and foil the dangerous game being played by the Congress and continue to walk on the path of development (vikas).”

“I want to tell the Congress to refrain from carrying on the agenda of Pakistan in India. Don’t speak the language of separatists on the issue of Kashmir,” PM Modi stated.

“Your ulterior motives won’t be successful. As long as the public keeps blessing Narendra Modi, the Congress party can’t do anything in Kashmir,” he added.

PM Modi further emphasised, “Only the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar will prevail. This is the decision of Modi. No force in the world can reverse the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.”

