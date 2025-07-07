PM Modi gifts sacred silver Ayodhya Ram Temple replica to Trinidad and Tobago’s PM

In a gesture rich with symbolism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a sacred Kalash containing holy water from a silver replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple to Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The silver model, meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans from Uttar Pradesh, is a miniature tribute to the grandeur and spiritual significance of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The intricately designed replica reflects India’s timeless traditions, capturing the temple’s detailed architecture and evoking the essence of dharma, devotion, and cultural pride.

Made entirely from pure silver, the model stands as a symbol of purity and divine blessings, honouring the centuries-old legacy of Ayodhya — revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

This sacred gift is more than an artistic masterpiece; it carries with it the spiritual aura of Ayodhya and represents India’s profound connection to its ancient roots. Through this gesture, PM Modi not only shared a piece of India’s heritage but also extended the message of universal faith, harmony, and cultural unity.