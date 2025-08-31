Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Myanmar’s acting President and military chief, General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. The talks came amid India’s push to deepen its engagement with Southeast Asian neighbours while balancing regional security and connectivity concerns.

According to official sources, the leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including border management, trade and connectivity projects, as well as security cooperation. PM Modi is understood to have stressed India’s commitment to enhancing cross-border infrastructure and energy ties with Myanmar, which forms a crucial land bridge for India’s Act East policy.

The meeting is significant as it comes against the backdrop of continuing political instability in Myanmar following the 2021 military takeover. India has maintained a policy of engagement with Myanmar’s leadership, emphasising that stability in the neighbouring country is vital for security in India’s Northeast.

General Min Aung Hlaing, who is attending the SCO Summit in Myanmar’s capacity as a dialogue partner, reportedly conveyed interest in expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides also discussed measures to curb insurgent activity along the porous border and strengthen mechanisms to address cross-border crime.

The two leaders had last met this April on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Myanmar’s military government has announced that elections in the country will begin on December 28, the first polls in the war-torn country in nearly five years.