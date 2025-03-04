PM Modi praises efforts of Vantara, highlights how injured and ill wild animals are getting best possible care

PM Modi praised the efforts made by Vantara, an initiative by the Reliance Group in Gujarat, to provide best possible care and treatment for wild animals.

PM Modi also narrated the injuries suffered by some of the animals, and asked people to be kind and caring towards wildlife.

At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that too ironically by their Mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question – how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals” PM Modi posted.

“There were other instances too. A lioness was hit by a vehicle with severe spinal injuries. She was getting proper care. A leopard cub abandoned by her family got a new lease of life, with proper nutritional care. I compliment the team at Vantara for the care given to several such animals”, PM Modi posted.