PM Modi receives Ghana’s national honour, ‘Officer of the Order of the Star’

Indian PM Narendra Modi was awarded with ‘Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, a national honour of Ghana, on Wednesday, July 02. He was conferred the award in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.

President John Dramani Mahama presented the prestigious award to PM Modi during his visit to the West African nation.

Expressing his gratitude, on X PM Modi said, “The honour was not just a personal achievement but one that he accepted on behalf of the 140 crore people of India”.

Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.’ https://t.co/wsEkMTC5s3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

PM Modi dedicated the award to the country’s youth, its rich cultural heritage, and the enduring ties between India and Ghana. He thanked the people of Ghana and the government for recognition and highlighted that the democratic values and traditions will continue to guide and strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi conferred with the highest State honour by Ghana, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'.



"India will always stand with the people of Ghana", PM Modi promises



24 nations have so far presented their highest State civilian honours to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/NnZTko5frZ — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 3, 2025

The Ministry of External Affairs called the honour ‘a symbol of the close and growing relationship between the two nations’.