PM Modi remains most trusted leader in the world with 75% approval rating: Morning Consult survey

As per the latest Global Leader Approval Rating issued by Morning Consult, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most trusted leader in the world. The survey about the world leaders was conducted between July 4 and July 10, 2025.

Sharing the news on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya posted, “Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide.”

Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide.



Strong leadership. Global respect. Bharat is in safe hands. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eYbtiiyjmt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 26, 2025

With an approval rating of 75 percent, PM Modi leads other world leaders such as South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung (59 percent), Argentina’s Javier Milei (57 percent), and Canada’s Mark Carney (56 percent).