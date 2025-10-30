PM Modi slams RJD-Congress for demonising Chhath Puja as ‘nautanki’, appeals to the public to punish the Opposition for insulting Chhathi Maiya

In his address to a public rally in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th October said that the RJD and Congress leaders insulted the pride of Bihar and the Hindu festival of Chhath Mahaparv and Chhathi Maiya.

PM Modi said that the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are insulting Chhath Puja and calling it a “drama” or “nautanki.” Turning emotional, PM Modi asked, “Will India tolerate such insult? Will my mothers, who observe a dry fast, tolerate it?”

The Prime Minister further said that while Bihar’s son (Modi) is busy promoting Chhathi Maiya’s praises worldwide (trying to get her listed on UNESCO), these political parties are insulting Chhath Puja.

The Prime Minister said that this is an insult to everyone who believes in Chhath Puja and to the mothers and sisters who observe the Nirjala fast with utmost devotion. The PM asked the public “whether such people should be punished or not, and said that Bihar and anyone who worships Chhathi Maiya will never forget this insult to Chhath Puja.”