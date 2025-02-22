PM Modi to attend Mauritius’ National Day celebrations as guest of honour: Mauritian PM Ramgoolam

Indian PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Mauritius’ National Day celebrations as the guest of honour from March 11 to March 12. The announcement about PM Modi’s visit was made by his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam. Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, February 21, Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam said it is a privilege for Mauritius to host such a distinguished personality.

Mauritius celebrates its National Day on March 12, marking its independence from British rule in 1968. This will be the country’s 57th National Day celebration.

VIDEO | Speaking at the Mauritius' National Assembly, Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam (@Ramgoolam_Dr) said, "In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the independence of our country, I have great pleasure to inform the House, that following my invitation,… pic.twitter.com/chNqvXh6PH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

Mauritian PM Ramgoolam said, “I have great pleasure to inform the House that following my invitation, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations. It is indeed a singular privilege for our country, to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, despite his very tight schedule and his recent visits to Paris and the United States.”