PM Modi to visit Punjab on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Adampur Airport to be named Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on 1st February, 2026. At around 3:45 PM, Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as ‘Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab, a PIB press release stated.

On the occasion of the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, the Prime Minister will visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district on 1st February. He will participate in a public programme in honour of Sant Guru Ravidas. The PM’s schedule includes visiting the temple, offering floral tributes to Sant Guru Ravidas and Sant Sarwan Dass, the second Gaddi-Nashin of Dera Sachkhand Ballan. PM Modi will also participate in a Parikrama ritual and Ardas event.

The PIB press release also stated that the Terminal Building, being inaugurated by PM at Halwara Airport will establish a new gateway for the State, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft.

The new terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping. The architectural design reflects Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.