PM Modi visits Andhra Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of developmental projects, performs Puja at Srisailam Temple

On Thursday (16th October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the State. He was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

PM Modi thereafter headed to the Srisailam Temple to offer Puja and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. The temple is unique in that it is one of the 12 Jyotrilingas and 52 Shaktipeeths.

Following that, he will visit the Shree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam. It is a memorial complex built to commemorate the visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1677.

The memorial complex features a meditation hall and models of Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri forts. A statue of the Hindu Maratha ruler is also present there.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kurnool and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. He will also address the public during the occasion.

These projects range from roads, railways, manufacturing, to petroleum and natural gas.