PM Modi writes Garba song ‘Aavati Kalay’, shares on the occasion of Navratri

PM Modi, who is a devout worshipper of Goddess Durga, shared a song he wrote on Navratri’s occasion. PM Modi follows the Navratri celebrations with reverence and keeps fast for the entire 9-day period.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a vibrant video featuring his song, ‘Aavati Kalay’.

It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is #AavatiKalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/IcMydoXWoR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2024

“It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is ‘Aavati Kalay’, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us”, the PM shared.

In 2023 too, PM Modi had shared his song ‘Maadi’ that he wrote on the occasion of Navratri.

Aavati Kalay has been sung by Purva Mantri. “I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it”, PM Modi also shared on X.