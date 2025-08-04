PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 makes it to the Guinness World Record for over 3.53 crore registrations and 21 crores+ viewership

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, together with Railways and IT minister Aswhini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada today received the certificate for Guinness World Record for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha.

A matter of great delight and personal satisfaction to accept the Guinness World Record for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and Shri @JitinPrasada. #PPC2025 has set a world record with 3.53 crore+ registrations and over 21 crore viewership on television.… pic.twitter.com/9wV5DB4dZi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2025

“A most awaited interaction for our exam warriers, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ led by PM Modi, has evolved into a nation-wide festival for stress-free and joyful learning. Hats-off to PM Modi ji for envisioning such a holistic and celebratory approach to learning, reducing exam related stress as well as encouraging well-being and personal growth”, Minister Pradhan posted on X.

Dr Pradhan also thanked the Guinness World Record team for for acknowledging the deep impact of this initiative in reducing academic pressures, promoting emotional wellness and shaping lives. “Confident that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, bringing the spirit of NEP 2020 into action, will be bigger, bolder and better every year”, he added.