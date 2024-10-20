POCSO case filed against Ekta Kapoor for obscene content on Alt Balaji platform

A case has been filed against Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the obscene content on the Alt Balaji platform.

Ekta Kapoor’s mother Shobha Kapoor, wife of celebrated Bollywood actor Jeetendra, has also been named in the case. The complaint arises from allegedly obscene scenes featuring minor girls in “Gandi Baat,” a show available on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

The case, which also invokes Section 295-A and Sections 13 and 15 of the Information Technology Act, was registered at the MHB Police Station.

Complainant Swapnil Rewaji, 39, a yoga instructor from Borivali, filed the complaint with the MHB police station in 2021 and later approached the Borivali court. The FIR says that minor girls were used for obscene filming in the web series “Class of 2017” and “Class of 2020” on Alt Balaji platform..