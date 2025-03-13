Police officer on duty killed in Araria, Bihar, had gone with a team to arrest criminal Anmol Yadav

In Bihar’s Araria, a police ASI named Rajiv Ranjan Mall was killed during a clash when the supporters of a wanted criminal in the Lakshmipur village under Phulkaha police station area attacked his police team. 42-year-old ASI Rajiv Ranjan had taken a police team to arrest a criminal named Anmol Yadav.

Anmol Yadav is wanted by the police for multiple crimes. After the police got the information of Yadav visiting his village under Phulkaha police station area, Rajiv Ranjan led a team of police personnel to arrest Yadav.

The supporters of Yadav, and local villagers attacked the police team and started assaulting them in order to prevent Anmol Yadav’s arrest. Rajiv Ranjan fell down during the clash.

The police team managed to rescue ASI Rajiv Ranjan and shifted him to hospital, but he succumbed soon, as per reports. The local SP has stated that Rajiv Ranjan fell unconscious while the locals were trying to free Anmol Yadav, and attacking the police personnel. He has denied reports that the ASI was ‘beaten to death’. More details in the case are awaited.