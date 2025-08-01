Punjab: 1.5 lakh dog bite cases reported in first 6 months of 2025

Stray dogs and their attacks on people have become a common occurrence in India during the recent years. Now report has emerged that just within the first 6 months of the current year, as many as 1.5 lakh cases of dog bites have been registered in the state of Punjab.

As per the data accessed by Hindustan Times, there have been an average of around 840 dog bite cases reported daily in Punjab. During the first six months of this calendar year, Punjab has recorded over 1.5 lakh dog bite cases. Districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala have been the worst-affected, accounting for nearly 36% cases.

Stray dogs and rabies has become a major problem in India. Detailed coverage of the issue can be read here.