Punjab: ‘Aam Aadmi’ CM Bhagwant Mann deploys 2 police personnel to exclusively take care of his shoes, Opposition BJP and SAD expose his hypocrisy

Two police personnel in Punjab were assigned to take care of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s shoes during his visit to the historic Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Sri Muktsar Sahib on Sunday, 2nd November, sparking a major political row. The unusual duty order quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who called it “the height of hypocrisy” and mocked Mann for betraying his “Aam Aadmi” image.

According to an official order issued by Muktsar police, Head Constable Roop Singh and Constable Sarbat Singh were deputed “on duty on the shoes of CM of Punjab at Gate No. 7 in plain clothes.” The circular instantly caught public attention after it was shared on social media, triggering widespread outrage and political attacks from rival parties.

BJP slams CM Mann for “Aam Aadmi hypocrisy”

The BJP was quick to react, calling the incident shameful and an insult to the Punjab Police. BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said that while it was routine for police to provide security at religious events attended by top officials, assigning officers to guard shoes was “unheard of and unacceptable.”

“Security is deployed ahead of any Chief Minister’s visit, whether in uniform or plain clothes, but never on shoe duty. This is the height of hypocrisy from a CM who claims to be an ‘Aam Aadmi’,” Baliawal said in a statement.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister on X, Baliawal wrote, “Police on duty for the boots, police on duty for the boots! There are boots worth lakhs, my dear—but no one dares to take them away quietly! During Chief Minister Mann’s visit to Sri Muktsar Sahib, two police personnel will be assigned to look after Mann Sahib’s boots. The boys from ordinary homes find that these boots look as expensive as something out of a Jazzy B song!”

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, also joined the criticism. Writing in Punjabi on Facebook, Bittu took a jibe at Mann, saying, “Maharaja Satoj, you can make as many people guard your shoes as you like, but now it’s the people who will target you with these.”

SAD mocks Mann, calls him a “joke”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also attacked the Chief Minister, calling the incident an example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under his government.

Posting on X, SAD wrote, “This is the Aam Aadmi Bhagwant Mann! Get an idea of the law and order situation from here—that in Punjab, the police have to guard the Chief Minister’s boots lest someone steal them. This person used to make jokes at others. Today, he himself has become a joke.”

CM Mann’s visit and response to the controversy

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sri Muktsar Sahib on Sunday, 2nd November, to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹138.83 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The projects aim to modernise the city’s ageing sewerage and water supply systems, lay new pipelines in newly developed localities, and improve civic infrastructure.

Mann also paid his respects at the historic Darbar Sahib Gurdwara before addressing a public gathering at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. During his speech, the Chief Minister indirectly addressed the controversy, hitting back at the opposition.

He said, “Do these political opponents have any roadmap for Punjab? Our slippers and shoes have become an issue for them. Even the suits of our mothers and sisters are an issue for them. These are the kinds of matters they are left with now.”