Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal workers clash, AAP leader shot

On Saturday, October 5, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal workers clashed in Fazilka in Punjab. During the clash, gunshots were also fired. Two supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were injured in the clash at the block development and panchayat office (BDPO) in Jalalabad of Fazilka district. One of them is said to be critical after being hit with a bullet.

The Police said that the clash broke out when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and other party workers who reached the BDPO office where AAP workers were also present. One of the relatives of Mann is contesting the rural body elections from there.

According to information, Mann’s group feared that the nomination papers of their camp would be rejected on a complaint of AAP-backed sarpanch candidate Mandeep Brar, who is in the fray from Muhammadwala village. Notably, there have been allegations against Nonni Mann’s camp regarding illegal land possession.

In the ensuing fight between the two groups, shots were fired, and Mandeep Brar suffered an injury in his chest. Another AAP worker was shot in his hand.