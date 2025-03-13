Punjab: Distinguished IISER Scientist killed by neighbour over a parking dispute

In a shocking incident, a researcher of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, died after he was assaulted by a neighbour in Sector 67 of the city.

Abhishek Swarnkar, the scientist, and his neighbour, Monty, had an argument over the parking of a bike, following which Monty pushed Swarnkar to the ground and assaulted him. The entire altercation was captured in a surveillance video.

Monty pinned Abhishek to the ground, punched and kicked him in the chest and stomach, and that resulted in the scientist’s death.

Reportedly, Abhishek was already suffering from a kidney problem and was undergoing dialysis. The locals took him to the nearby private hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per the India Today report, Senior police officer Gagandeep Singh said that a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Notably, the accused Monty is missing since the death of the scientist.

Abhishek was doing research work in Switzerland before joining IISER as a National Postdoctoral Fellow. He had also published a paper in the international journal Science in 2016 while working with a group of international researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, US.

He was living with his parents in a rented house in Mohali.