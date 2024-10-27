Punjab Drug Bust: Biggest Heroin seizure in the state, drugs worth millions seized

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab has shared that Punjab Police foiled an attempt to send huge amounts of drugs to Punjab. In an intelligence-led operation,

Punjab Police busted a cross-border smuggling racket and apprehended two associates of Foreign-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias, Nav Bhullar, and recovered 105 Kg Heroin, 31.93 Kg Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 Kg DMR, 5 foreign made Pistols & 1 Desi Katta.

Apparently these drugs were transported to India through the rivers. The DGP said that big rubber tubes of tyres have also been recovered, indicating that narcotic contraband have been smuggled through water way.