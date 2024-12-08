Punjab farmers begin yet another march towards Delhi, tear gas used at Punjab-Haryana border

On Sunday, December 8, 101 farmers from Punjab tried to resume their march to Delhi from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers are marching towards Delhi to push forward their various demands.

However, their protest march was stopped by Haryana Police just a few meters away from Shambhu border. The Police initially reinforced barriers to block their protest march. However, later Police used other means like batons, tear gas, and even pepper spray.

In response, the Punjab farmers have covered their faces to mitigate the effects of the tear gas. They are also wearing protective eyewear. They are also attempting to neutralise tear gas shells by covering them with wet jute bags.

Notably, Punjab farmers had blocked entry point to national capital Delhi for several months after passage of 3 new farm laws which were later retracted. Since then, Haryana government hasn’t been allowing Punjab farmers to pass through Haryana for their protests on Haryana-Delhi border.