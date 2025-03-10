Punjab Police arrest drug mafia Shawn Bhinder, wanted by FBI in USA for cocaine smuggling via Columbia and Canada

The Tarn Taran police have arrested wanted drug lord Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Binder, who was wanted for his involvement in a global narcotics syndicate in USA, Columbia and Canada. Bhinder was wanted by the FBI in USA for multiple drug related crimes.

The arrests camethe after the FBI in USA arrested Singh’s associates identified as Amritpal Singh (Amrit), Amritpal Singh (Cheema), Takdir Singh (Romi), Sarbsit Singh (Sabi), Fernando Valladares (FRANCO) on February 25.

The Punjab Police informed that during the FBI crackdown on the drug syndicate, officials in the USA had seized 391 Kg Methamphetamine, 109 Kg Cocaine, and four firearms from their residences and vehicles. Shehnaz Alias Shawn Bhinder had escaped to India and was subsequently arrested by the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran.

The DGP Punjab Police handle on X has informed that the police in Punjab are working with international law enforcement authorities to crack down on organised crime and drug trafficking.