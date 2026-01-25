Punjab Police on Sunday, 25th January, said that they have arrested a Jammu resident for his links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, officials said. The accused has been identified as Raman Kumar, also known as Golu.

He was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police during an operation in SAS Nagar. Police described the arrest as a major step against a Pakistan-backed terror network operating in the region. As per reports, Kumar was arrested on 21st January in connection with an Arms Act case registered last month.

𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 #𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 (#𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐂), 𝐒𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫 @ 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭… pic.twitter.com/6mfSScdYSD — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 25, 2026

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that Raman Kumar is a key associate of Shahzad Bhatti, who is based in Pakistan. A .30 bore pistol was recovered from Raman Kumar at the time of his arrest.

According to the police, the accused was in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti through Instagram and WhatsApp. Investigators also said that he was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast case and had provided financial help to those who carried out the attack.

During the questioning, Raman Kumar said that he came in contact with Bhatti through Instagram and remained in touch. Bhatti allegedly supplied the pistol to Kumar through one of his operatives. However, specific target details were not shared yet. The pistol was recovered on the basis of his confession.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other people linked to the network and to understand the full extent of Raman Kumar’s role.

Punjab Police today also busted an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module, and arrested one Satnam Singh. Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused facilitated terror financing by allowing his bank account and UPI credentials to be used for routing proceeds of heroin trafficking, acting at the behest of a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, the police said.

The network has been linked to significant heroin recoveries, illegal arms trafficking, and the grenade attack that occurred in Sirsa in Haryana in November 2025.