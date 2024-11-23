Punjab: Several farmers, over 10 cops injured in clashes in Bathinda

In a cash between farmers and police in Bathinda district of Punjab, over 10 policemen and several farmers were injured. The clashes took place over ‘inadequate’ land compensation for the land acquired for Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway under the Bharatmala project at Shergarh.

Dissatisfied with the compensation for the land, farmers, under the banner of the BKU-Ekta Ugrahan, gave a call to the farmers for taking back the possession of the land at Dunewala village.

Police had taken possession of the land at Dunewala village and had erected barricades to stop the farmers. However, farmers broke the barricades before they were stopped near the village.

As per reports, the farmers allegedly attacked the police with stones and flagsticks, forcing the cops to fire tear gas shells.