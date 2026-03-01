On 1st March, India’s Olympic medal-winning badminton star PV Sindhu took to social media to describe a terrifying ordeal after an explosion occurred close to where she and her team were sheltering at Dubai airport. The airport has been hit by disruptions amid missile attacks by Iran in retaliation for coordinated attacks by Israel and the United States. Dubai is one of several nations which were hit by the Iranian military in retaliation.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.



A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

The two-time Olympic medallist said the situation was “becoming more frightening by the hour” as air travel ground to a halt.

Explosion near shelter area leaves team shaken

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Sindhu recounted the tense moments following the blast near the airport premises. She wrote, “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.”

“A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” she added.

Sindhu revealed that her coach had been closest to the smoke and debris and had to move away from the area immediately. The explosion added to the chaos already gripping one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

‘Hearing the interceptions overhead is honestly terrifying’

Earlier, on 28th February, Sindhu stated that all flights had been suspended until further notice. Reflecting on the rapidly deteriorating situation, she wrote, “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying.”

It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply… — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 28, 2026

“So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend,” she said.

Thanking those who reached out, she added, “To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon.”

“Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected,” she wrote.

Shifted to safer location, thanks authorities and Indian High Commission

Sindhu later confirmed that she and her team had been moved to a more secure location. “We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities,” she said.

“A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she added.

How Sindhu got stranded in Dubai

Sindhu was en-route to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with Dubai serving as her transit halt. However, the sudden escalation in the region forced aviation authorities to suspend operations, paralysing both Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports.

With flights grounded and terminals overwhelmed, passengers, including PV Sindhu and her support staff, were left without clarity on when normal operations would resume. The developments underline how swiftly geopolitical tensions can spill over into civilian life, affecting international sport and global travel alike.