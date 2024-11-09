Qatar asks Hamas leaders to leave the country

Qatar, which has hosted terrorist organisation Hamas’s political office since 2012, has asked its leaders to leave the country, as per a Financial Times report. The decision was made public just days after Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections. The actual request was reportedly made 10 days ago after discussions with US officials.

Notably, Hamas had rejected the most recent request to reach a truce with Israel, and an agreement to release Israeli hostages. Following that, the US pressured Qatar to ask for the departure of Hamas leaders from the Gulf country.

US, Egypt and Qatar have been acting as negotiators to try and bring to an end the year-long war in Gaza. The war broke out after Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of over 1300 people. Hamas also took hundreds of hostages with it back to Gaza, over 100 of whom still remain in captivity.

