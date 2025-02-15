On 15th February, actor and television personality Raghu Ram appeared before Maharashtra Cyber Police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by YouTuber and influencer Samay Raina. Ram, who was on the judges’ panel in one of the episodes, reportedly admitted to using abusive language on the show.

According to unnamed sources quoted by NDTV, Ram told the cyber cell that Samay Raina should have edited out the offensive content before it was uploaded. He claimed that while he used abusive language, it was done in the flow of the conversation and he had no intention of offending anyone. Ram, who is known for hosting the show Roadies on MTV for several years, often used abusive language on that show as well, but the abuses were frequently beeped out before airing.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Film actor & judge of the show India's Got Latent Raghu Ram left the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after being questioned in the India's Got Lalent case pic.twitter.com/R91TQnHqIT — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

The controversy in the matter erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an obscene remark about parents and sex on the now-deleted episode. Following the public outrage, Allahbadia apologised, claiming it was a lapse in judgment. Furthermore, Samay has deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

So far, Mumbai Police have questioned eight people in the case, including influencer Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, and Allahbadia’s manager. Assam Police are also investigating a separate case and visited Allahbadia’s locked residence in Versova, Mumbai. Raina has been summoned by the police but failed to appear, citing his stay in the US. He has sought additional time to join the investigation which has been rejected by the police.