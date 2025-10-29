Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ridiculed Indian democracy with a provocative remark regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Gandhi scion who had been absent from poll-bound Bihar for 57 days mocked, “If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can persuade Modi to do anything for votes. Request him to dance on stage instead of delivering a speech and he will comply.”

He even remarked, “If the unemployed are not engaged on Instagram and Facebook, they would reach Modi’s residence.”

“Youths are on Instagram around the clock because you have not provided them with jobs. You may spend as much time on Instagram as you wish. If you do not remain active on Facebook and Instagram, you will find yourself at Modi’s house in search of work. There is nothing for you on reels. A few may become influencers, but after a year or two, they will be left without jobs,” the former Congress chief can be heard alleging between 39:48 and 40:38 minutes of the video.

The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a strong response to these comments. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari charged that Gandhi spoke like a “local thug” and has openly insulted every impoverished and poor person in India and Bihar who voted for PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi speaks like a "Local Goon"



Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, & Bihar who has voted for PM @narendramodi ji!



Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy! pic.twitter.com/qRDfDXdBJP — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) October 29, 2025

The Rae Bareli MP who shared a rally alongside Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav believes that he conducted the “Vote Adhikar Yatra” almost two months prior, raised concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and even the issue of “vote theft” should now abuse PM Modi. He understands that the public has regarded his concerns as pointless. He previously discussed migration and unemployment two months ago but with no fresh points to present currently, all that remains are personal jibes.

Congress and RJD leaders have earlier insulted PM Modi and his late mother. On 20th September, Mahagathbandhan supporters shouted derogatory comments at the two while Tejashwi was there but no one took any action to stop them. Hence, this is neither the inaugural election nor the first occasion on which PM Modi has encounteerd such vitriol from the opposition.

This marks the 112th instance of PM Modi facing abuse throughout his political career. His mother was subjected to similarly derogatory insults from the Congress-RJD platform in Darbhanga. PM Modi was visibly emotional after the instance. The series of abuses commenced with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s reference to him as a “merchant of death” in Gujarat and now her son has added to this list with his latest statements during the Bihar elections.