Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Boyfriend of accused Sonam turns out to be her employee Raj Kushwaha, used to talk constantly on phone

On Monday (9th June), the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case took a drastic turn as his ‘missing wife’ Sonam Raghuvanshi, was apprehended from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. It soon emerged that Sonam had hired contract killers to murder her husband, whom she married on 11th May this year.

In the meantime, reports emerged in the media that the accused Sonam has a boyfriend named Raj Kushwaha, who also happened to be an employee at her own office.

While speaking about the matter, the deceased’s brother Vipul Raghuvanshi stated, “I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names…Raj Kushwaha’s name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder…Raj Kushwaha was Sonam’s employee. They would constantly talk on the phone.”

Raj Kushwaha is 21 years old and was arrested from Indore on Sunday (8th June) night. Three other accused, namely, Vishal Singh Chauham (22), Akash Rajput (19) andAnand Singh Kurmi (23) were also arrested by the police in connection to the murder case.