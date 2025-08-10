On 9th August, a 40-year-old man from Alwar’s Melkhadi village was rushed to hospital after a pet Indie dog attacked him and damaged his eye. According to media reports, the victim, Bhajanlal, who was fostering the dog for the past 20 days, is now admitted to the district hospital with a deep wound that required around 10 stitches. Doctors said his eye was narrowly saved.

The attack occurred around 4:30 am when Bhajanlal went to give the dog some water. The animal suddenly lunged and bit him dangerously close to the eye. The previous day, the same dog had bitten his eight-year-old son, causing minor injuries.

The Indie pet dog was handed over by a friend with a promise that he would take it back after a few days. Bhajanlal, in a fit of rage following the attack, beat the dog to death. The incident came amid rising concerns over dog attacks, both stray and pet, across the country.