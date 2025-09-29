A 16-year-old Muslim boy, masquerading as a Hindu “Aarav Trivedi”, infiltrated a Garba pandal during Navratri in Banswara, Rajasthan. He harassed a 17-year-old Hindu girl and forced her to accompany him. Her mother has lodged a police report against the boy. As per media reports, the incident took place on 27th September at a Garba pandal adjacent to the Amba Mata Temple in the vicinity.

Activists from Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal present at the location grew suspicious of the Muslim boy, and when interrogated, he produced an identity card claiming to be a Hindu. It was discovered that the identity card was fake, and the boy was Muslim upon further investigation.

The mother of the Hindu girl reported that her daughter first encountered the boy at a coaching center. He befriended her there under the name Aarav Trivedi, and through their interactions, he acquired inappropriate chats and materials from her. Subsequently, he began to blackmail her after she snapped ties with him.

On the fateful night at approximately 11:30 pm, while the girl was attending a Garba event, the accused appeared and seized her mobile phone, car keys, and a hair clip. He coerced the girl to elope with him for thirty minutes. When she declined, a confrontation arose, leading bystanders to intervene and question the boy. His actual identity was then disclosed.

The authorities arrived at the location and apprehended the suspect. Banswara Deputy Superintendent Gopi Chand Meena indicated that a case has been filed following the complaint made by the victim’s mother, and appropriate legal measures are being pursued.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) recently declared that only Hindus will be allowed to attend garba programs during Navratri, and those who wish to participate must provide their Aadhaar cards, apply a “tilak” to their foreheads, and carry out Hindu religious rites. VHP defended the actions by maintaining that they were necessary to stop “love jihad,” which causes trouble every year amid the holy celebrations.

VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair voiced, “Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They (apparent reference to Muslims) do not believe in idol worship. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate.” According to him, the outfit had sent out advisories instructing garba organisers to verify Aadhaar cards of attendees at entry points, apply “tilak” to them and make sure they conduct puja before to admittance.