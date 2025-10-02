On Tuesday (30th September), the Rajkot Additional Sessions Court convicted three Muslim men originally from West Bengal, Abdul Shukar Ali, Aman Siraj Malik and Shaif Nawaz Abushahid, for hatching a conspiracy to establish Sharia law in the country through jihad. The Muslim trio was also accused of brainwashing other Muslim youth to involve them in anti-national activities. All of them have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court convicted the culprits under IPC 121(C) (waging war against the government) and sections 25(1-B) A and 27 of the Arms Act and sentenced all of them to life imprisonment. In addition, a fine of ₹12,000 has also been imposed on each of them. A copy of the verdict is available with OpIndia.

ATS arrested the convicts in 2023

The three terrorists were caught in a special operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) back in July 2023. The arrested trio are originally from West Bengal and lived in Soni Bazaar, Rajkot. The ATS raided and arrested them based on information that they were associated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and were also luring other Muslim youth in terrorist activities. A pistol was also recovered from one of them. They came in contact with each other via social media and exchanged jihadi content and provocative videos.

At the behest of the handler, all of them so had hatched a conspiracy to attack the Indian government and other organizations. They had also purchased weapons for it. In addition, Abdul Shukar Ali, Aman Siraj Malik and Shaif Nawaz Abushahid were living in Rajkot and were trying to brainwash other Muslim youths around and connect them with them.

During further investigation, the ATS found some videos from the mobile phones containing highly provocative material. For example, Jihad is mandatory for Muslims at present and Jihad is the solution to all problems. Jihad is a responsibility for those who are being harassed, etc. were found. Apart from this, objectionable literature was also found from their mobile phones.

Jihadis were being brainwashed in mosque after namaz

The convicted Jihadis used to go to the local mosque and offer prayers and then read provocative books and spread propaganda that the Indian government was harassing Muslims in Kashmir and demolishing their houses. They also said that the Quran also called for jihad.

‘Government harassing Muslims in Kashmir and Bangladesh’ propaganda was being pushed

During after prayer meets in the mosque, the jihadis used spread Bangladeshi propaganda that the water of Bangladeshi Muslims is being deliberately snatched, their agriculture is being destroyed, their factories and businesses are being occupied.

The criminals were inciting other Muslim youth to wage jihad, saying that we have to target and kill the Indian police, army, intelligence agencies and establish Sharia in India. They were also trying to brainwash these youth by sharing provocative literature, videos etc. They were saying that jihad is obligatory for every Muslim and that Allah grants Jannat by doing jihad.

Defence’s argument rested on flawed interpretation of ‘Jihad’

On behalf of the accused, advocate A. S. Vora argued that the accused Muslim were not involved in any anti-national activities and the entire case was solely based on the word ‘jihad’. Vohra argued using Google Translate that it means ‘to struggle’, and does not essentially mean committing crime.

It was also argued that the accused trio were only contacting people and explaining the rules of their sect and teaching them the rituals of prayer, which does not constitute a crime. While about the book, it was said that there is no ban on the Bangla language book and that anyone can download it online. It was also argued that a case cannot be made by just reading the book.

Furthermore, the defence accused the ATS of not informing the local police before taking action, but the court rejected all these arguments and held that the youth had wrongly incited fellow Muslim youth and incited them to wage jihad against the government and the armed forces and had also gone to Kashmir for training and purchased weapons. As far as the ATS not informing the local police is concerned, it is possible in some sensitive cases and the jurisdiction of the ATS covers the entire state, the court also noted.

After all the arguments, the court found all three guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.