‘Ranveer Allahbadia has no sense of humour, but he employs 280 people’: Lawyer requests SC to allow podcast to continue, court agrees

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been in a lot of trouble since appearing on India’s Got Latent show. However, now Allahbadia has got some relief from the Supreme Court who have allowed him to resume uploading his podcasts. Earlier, the apex court had directed him to stop airing the podcast on Social Media.

The YouTuber’s petition urged the court to let him resume the show as it was his only source of livelihood.

While granting him relief, the Supreme Court asked Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking that his podcasts will be suitable for all age groups. He has also been denied permission to travel outside India for now.

During his Podcast, Allahbadia can also not talk about the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show and the entire controversy surrounding his remarks.

Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud admitted in court that his client has no sense of humour. “I understand that he has no sense of humour. But he employs 280 people. Halting the show would affect the livelihoods of all those people”, Chandrachud pleaded, requesting the court to allow Ranveer Allahbadia to continue his show. Chandrachud also promised that Allahabadia will not utter one more profane word on camera.





