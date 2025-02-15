Wednesday, May 14, 2025

‘People posing as patients invaded my mother’s clinic’: Ranveer Allahbadia shares a note on social media after police found him “unreachable”

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicepsGuy recently took to social media after Mumbai Police found him “unreachable” after FIRs were filed against him over comments made by him on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.

“My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry,” Allahbadia said in the post.

“I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do,” he added.

Allahbadia also added that he was not running away from the situation and has full faith in the police and he judicial system of India.

