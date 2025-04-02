‘Remove Hindu religious symbols while donning DMK colours’: A Raja’s controversial remarks spark outrage

DMK leader A Raja, who has often courted controversy with his Hinduphobic remarks, recently urged party members to remove religious symbols while wearing the party’s signature dhoti.

In a widely circulated video, Raja emphasized distinguishing DMK members from “Sanghis.” He explained, “If you wear a ‘pottu’ (bindi/tilak/religious mark) and a Sanghi does the same, it becomes difficult to tell the difference when both clap. That’s why I say, pray to God if you wish. If your parents apply holy ash on your forehead, keep it. But once you wear the DMK dhoti, remove it.”

“If we need God, we can have one… We are not against the God who represents love, kindness among people, the one who resides in an innocent heart, or the God seen in the smile of the poor, as Anna once said,” he remarked before advising party members to avoid wearing religious symbols.

This is not the first time A Raja has made controversial remarks about religion. Previously, the DMK leader described Hinduism as a threat, stating, “Hindu religion is a menace, not only to India but to the world.”