Removing encroachment is govt’s job, Industry cannot be penalised for delay in project: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has condemned the state government for holding a group of companies liable for delay in implementation of an industrial project while the government authorities had failed to provide them the land that was promised. As per reports, the single judge bench of Justice Pranay Verma stated that the companies cannot be held liable by the government.

The case pertains to the allocation of 3.565 hectares of land by the MP Micro, Small, and Medium Industries Department to a group of 20 companies to establish industries. However, upon surveying, it was found that 0.829 hectares of the land was under encroachment. While the companies waited for the government to clear the encroachments, the government after 1.5 years took the companies to court saying they had caused delay in establishing the said industries.

The companies, in response, approached the court, petitioning how can they establish industries if the government did not clear the encroachment from the land.